IT services companies to report modest growth in Q2

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services companies started the year with many challenges including macroeconomic headwinds, recession fears and a fall in spending by clients, and all these are expected to continue in coming quarters.

Analysts expect growth in the industry for September quarter to remain weak and they may report muted growth.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the first company to report its Q2FY24 earnings on October 11, followed by HCLTech and Infosys on October 12. Wipro and LTIMindtree will announce their results on October 18. Kotak Institutional Equities in its IT Services: 2QFY24E preview forecasts muted revenue growth for tier-1 IT firms in a seasonally strong quarter.

“EBIT margin will fall marginally year-on-year (YoY), with the quarterly movement influenced by the wage revision cycle. We expect muted revenue growth for mid-tier,” it said.

In some cases, it expects record deals that will set the platform for FY2025. In the second quarter, TCS, Infosys and HCLTech have won large deals. Analysts forecast $5.5-6 billion TCV (Total Contract Value) from Infosys and $12 billion for TCS, up 48% YoY.

“We believe deal flow has steadied after the transition from discretionary spending-powered short-tenured programs to larger programs fueled by cost take-outs, which have longer sales cycles. We expect the continuation of cost take-out deals in CY2024 along with an improvement in discretionary spending,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

JM Financials too expects large-cap IT services players to report a modest (1%) to + 1% CC quarter-onquarter (QoQ) growth in Q2. It expects Infosys and TCS to be at the upper end while Tech Mahindra, still impacted by project ramp-downs towards 1Q-end, to be at the bottom end of the band.

“Mid-caps under coverage will fare better. Large deal wins, though positive, is unlikely to contribute meaningfully to FY24 revenues,” it said.

As per HDFC Securities, the IT sector is expected to deliver a soft quarter, though Q2 has historically been a seasonally strong quarter.

“Growth divergence is expected between companies, with tier-1 IT sequential growth ranging from -1.4% to +2.2% and mid-tier IT sequential growth ranging from +0.9% to 3.8%,” it said.

Recently, Accenture reported a soft quarter in its managed services deal bookings, indicative of extended weakness, booking velocity has been stronger in Indian IT. Brokerages expect AI spending and adoption to accelerate and supplement growth, even as cloud migration and application modernisation will be large medium-term spend imperatives.

“We see greater competition in deals (sub-par margins in mega deals), following several senior-level leadership changes in the sector,” said HDFC Securities

Senior-level exits at Wipro

One of the major exits that happened in the industry is that of Wipro. Last month, Wipro announced it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as chief financial officer. Aparna succeeds Jatin Dalal, who resigned from Wipro, and joined as CFO at Cognizant. Wipro has been witnessing many senior level exits this year including operations head Sanjeev Singh, India business head Satya Easwaran, Americas Two CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan, iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli, and Americas One CFO Kamini Shah. Senior VPs Mohd Haque and Ashish Saxena also exited the firm recently.

“Leadership exits are not a new phenomenon across businesses and sectors. This does put an organisation under pressure to find new candidates who can fill the shoes of the veterans. This could be an opportunity for an organisation to gain new perspectives to review and restructure wherever necessary,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

A serial entrepreneur and investor, Somdutta Singh, said, “Executive departures can be a signal of organisational changes, shifts in strategic direction, or simply the natural progression of leadership. It’s crucial to dig deeper into the reasons behind these exits and assess whether they indicate potential challenges or opportunities for the company,” he said.As per him, it is an opportunity for the company to refresh its leadership and strategy if managed effectively.

IT hiring to drop

In the past year, top IT companies have barely hired, and analysts expect a continuation of the trend in the current quarter. In the June quarter, Infosys headcount fell by 6,940 employees as against Q4. IT companies Wipro and HCLTech also saw a decline in headcounts.

TCS added only 523 employees in the June quarter, which is a 96% drop as compared to the 14,136 employees it added in the year-ago period.

Wipro’s employee count fell by 8,812 in Q1. HCLTech net headcount was reduced by 2,506 during the June quarter. However, Alug said IT companies have exhibited a high hiring outlook of nearly 50% in Q3.

“With opportunities emerging in the spheres of green technology, electric vehicles, and heightened focus on AI and cybersecurity, IT firms are looking to lap them up through qualified professionals,” he added.

If the macroeconomic environment stabilises and client spending picks up, IT companies may become more optimistic about expanding their teams. Additionally, many companies have been accelerating their digital transformation efforts, which could lead to increased demand for skilled IT professionals, said Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, of Assiduus Global Inc.

IT Q2 results preview

Morgan Stanley research report says margins have more tailwinds in FY25e (falling attrition rates, sub-optimal utilisation rates, room to improve employee pyramid and operating leverage)

Top-5 IT companies have barely hired in the past 12 months

Deal bookings in the IT sector have been robust, as many firms announced mega deals in Q2

Deals centred around cost optimisation and consolidation

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 0.5-0.8% c/c growth rate sequentially for Infosys, HCLTech and TCS

It expects a decline of 0.6% for Wipro and flat revenues at Tech Mahindra

BENGALURU: IT services companies started the year with many challenges including macroeconomic headwinds, recession fears and a fall in spending by clients, and all these are expected to continue in coming quarters. Analysts expect growth in the industry for September quarter to remain weak and they may report muted growth. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the first company to report its Q2FY24 earnings on October 11, followed by HCLTech and Infosys on October 12. Wipro and LTIMindtree will announce their results on October 18. Kotak Institutional Equities in its IT Services: 2QFY24E preview forecasts muted revenue growth for tier-1 IT firms in a seasonally strong quarter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “EBIT margin will fall marginally year-on-year (YoY), with the quarterly movement influenced by the wage revision cycle. We expect muted revenue growth for mid-tier,” it said. In some cases, it expects record deals that will set the platform for FY2025. In the second quarter, TCS, Infosys and HCLTech have won large deals. Analysts forecast $5.5-6 billion TCV (Total Contract Value) from Infosys and $12 billion for TCS, up 48% YoY. “We believe deal flow has steadied after the transition from discretionary spending-powered short-tenured programs to larger programs fueled by cost take-outs, which have longer sales cycles. We expect the continuation of cost take-out deals in CY2024 along with an improvement in discretionary spending,” Kotak Institutional Equities said. JM Financials too expects large-cap IT services players to report a modest (1%) to + 1% CC quarter-onquarter (QoQ) growth in Q2. It expects Infosys and TCS to be at the upper end while Tech Mahindra, still impacted by project ramp-downs towards 1Q-end, to be at the bottom end of the band. “Mid-caps under coverage will fare better. Large deal wins, though positive, is unlikely to contribute meaningfully to FY24 revenues,” it said. As per HDFC Securities, the IT sector is expected to deliver a soft quarter, though Q2 has historically been a seasonally strong quarter. “Growth divergence is expected between companies, with tier-1 IT sequential growth ranging from -1.4% to +2.2% and mid-tier IT sequential growth ranging from +0.9% to 3.8%,” it said. Recently, Accenture reported a soft quarter in its managed services deal bookings, indicative of extended weakness, booking velocity has been stronger in Indian IT. Brokerages expect AI spending and adoption to accelerate and supplement growth, even as cloud migration and application modernisation will be large medium-term spend imperatives. “We see greater competition in deals (sub-par margins in mega deals), following several senior-level leadership changes in the sector,” said HDFC Securities Senior-level exits at Wipro One of the major exits that happened in the industry is that of Wipro. Last month, Wipro announced it is appointing Aparna C Iyer as chief financial officer. Aparna succeeds Jatin Dalal, who resigned from Wipro, and joined as CFO at Cognizant. Wipro has been witnessing many senior level exits this year including operations head Sanjeev Singh, India business head Satya Easwaran, Americas Two CFO Nithin V Jaganmohan, iDEAS business head Rajan Kohli, and Americas One CFO Kamini Shah. Senior VPs Mohd Haque and Ashish Saxena also exited the firm recently. “Leadership exits are not a new phenomenon across businesses and sectors. This does put an organisation under pressure to find new candidates who can fill the shoes of the veterans. This could be an opportunity for an organisation to gain new perspectives to review and restructure wherever necessary,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. A serial entrepreneur and investor, Somdutta Singh, said, “Executive departures can be a signal of organisational changes, shifts in strategic direction, or simply the natural progression of leadership. It’s crucial to dig deeper into the reasons behind these exits and assess whether they indicate potential challenges or opportunities for the company,” he said.As per him, it is an opportunity for the company to refresh its leadership and strategy if managed effectively. IT hiring to drop In the past year, top IT companies have barely hired, and analysts expect a continuation of the trend in the current quarter. In the June quarter, Infosys headcount fell by 6,940 employees as against Q4. IT companies Wipro and HCLTech also saw a decline in headcounts. TCS added only 523 employees in the June quarter, which is a 96% drop as compared to the 14,136 employees it added in the year-ago period. Wipro’s employee count fell by 8,812 in Q1. HCLTech net headcount was reduced by 2,506 during the June quarter. However, Alug said IT companies have exhibited a high hiring outlook of nearly 50% in Q3. “With opportunities emerging in the spheres of green technology, electric vehicles, and heightened focus on AI and cybersecurity, IT firms are looking to lap them up through qualified professionals,” he added. If the macroeconomic environment stabilises and client spending picks up, IT companies may become more optimistic about expanding their teams. Additionally, many companies have been accelerating their digital transformation efforts, which could lead to increased demand for skilled IT professionals, said Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO, of Assiduus Global Inc. IT Q2 results preview Morgan Stanley research report says margins have more tailwinds in FY25e (falling attrition rates, sub-optimal utilisation rates, room to improve employee pyramid and operating leverage) Top-5 IT companies have barely hired in the past 12 months Deal bookings in the IT sector have been robust, as many firms announced mega deals in Q2 Deals centred around cost optimisation and consolidation Kotak Institutional Equities expects a 0.5-0.8% c/c growth rate sequentially for Infosys, HCLTech and TCS It expects a decline of 0.6% for Wipro and flat revenues at Tech Mahindra