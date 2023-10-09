‘Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to shape e-commerce future’

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The future of e-commerce will be shaped massively by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and these technologies will help in understanding consumer preference and predict consumer trends accurately, Kishore Thota- Director, Product & Technology, India & Emerging Markets, Amazon India, told TNIE.

He said consumers are increasingly starting to choose the ease and convenience of online shopping over other traditional factors that used to affect consumer attention and retention, like competitive pricing. “Optimising AI and ML tools in e-commerce is crucial in delivering products and services that are personalised and easily accessible,” he said.

This year, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which started on October 8, the e-commerce player will have over 1000 streams through a curated list of over 300 influencers across tech, gaming, fashion, lifestyle, home, sports, and beauty. Amazon has also developed AR-based shopping experiences.

Amazon has committed to investing an additional $15 billion in India over the next seven years. “This will take the company’s total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion. Our main focus remains on digitisation of small businesses, creating jobs, enabling exports, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally,” he added.

Amazon India on Friday announced that it has created over 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its operations network, for the festive season. These opportunities include direct and indirect jobs across India. It has already onboarded the majority of these new hires into its existing network, where they will pick, pack, ship, and deliver customer orders.

Thota also said that there are unique needs and challenges to address for a diverse country like India, as the next 100-200 million customers come online. “There are issues to iron out like language barriers, voice to text, overcoming hesitation to use digital payments, preference for a touch and feel experience before making a purchase. We need to continuously lower these barriers and increase adoption to these services,” he added.

