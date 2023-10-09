FAME subsidy: Govt likely to debar six EV cos

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is planning legal action against six auto companies who have failed to return the incentives availed fraudulently under the government’s FAME II scheme. “The deadline given to them (to return the incentives) has been over, and the government is now looking to take legal action against these companies. The government is also planning to blacklist these companies from availing any such incentives in future,” a government official told TNIE.

According to the official, only Revolt Motors has deposited R50 crore (R44.3 crore in incentive plus interest) so far. The others who were found illegally availing incentives under the scheme are Hero Electric, which had availed incentives worth R133.8 crore, Okinawa Autotech (R116.85 crore), Ampere Vehicles (R124.91 crore), Benling India (R48.42 crore), Amo Mobility (R83 lakh) and Lohia Auto (R11 lakh).

A total of R469 crore was availed by these companies. There were complaints against 12 electric two-wheeler companies for fraudulently claiming incentives under the FAME II scheme, but allegations against only seven were established. These companies were found to be wrongly claiming imported components used in their vehicles as locally sourced.

According to government officials, the government has given them an opportunity to present their case, and the government is ready to take civil and criminal action against them as part of the recovery process. Phase-II of FAME Scheme with an outlay of R 10,000 crore for a period of 3 years commencing from 1 April 2019. The aim of FAME II scheme was to generate demand by way of supporting 7000 Electric Buses (e-bus), 5 lakh electric three wheelers, 55,000 electric four wheeler passenger cars (including Strong Hybrid) and 10 lakh electric two wheelers (e-2W).

Vehicles, fitted with only advanced chemistry batteries, meeting with minimum technical criteria and registered as “Motor Vehicle” as per CMVR were eligible for incentive under the scheme. Meanwhile, several players of the auto industry have made their representation to the government on the third phase of the FAME India scheme, and the government is now doing internal discussion on the broader contour of the same. “Once the internal discussion is over and we come up with a report, we will seek public consultation on the matter,” a government source told TNIE.

