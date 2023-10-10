Home Business

Monitoring situation in Haifa port in Israel: Adanis

Shares of Adani Port & SEZ (APSEZ) fell over 5% on Monday as the billionaire Gautam Adani-promoted company has business interest in Israel. 

Published: 10th October 2023

FILE - Representational image of a signage of Indian conglomerate Adani is seen on a corporate building in Mumbai. (Photo | AFP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

The company had acquired Haifa port in northern Israel earlier this year for $1.18 billion. Adani Ports share closed the Monday session at Rs 788.50 apiece, down 5.09% from the previous closing.  

“We are monitoring the action on ground, which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared,” said a Adani Port spokesperson.

