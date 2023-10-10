Home Business

Urban joblessness rate drops to 6.6 from 7.6 per cent in Apr-Jun: NSSO Data

Labour force participation rate in Current Weekly Status in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 48.8% in April-June 2023, from 47.5% in the year-ago period.

Published: 10th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The country’s urban unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in the first quarter of this fiscal compared to 7.6% in the same period a year ago and 6.8% in January-March 2023.

As per the data released by the National Sample Survey office (NSSO), the rate is lower than the unemployment rates observed in the quarters covered in the pre-pandemic period.

It showed the unemployment rate among females in urban area?:s fell to 9.1% in April-June 2023 from 9.5% in the year-ago period.

It was 9.2% in January-March 2023, 9.6% in October-December 2022 and 9.4% in July-September 2022.

The unemployment rate in urban areas among males dropped to 5.9% in April-June 2023 compared to 7.1% in the same quarter a year ago. It was 6% in January-March 2023 and 6.5 per% in October-December 2022.

Labour force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 48.8% in April-June 2023, from 47.5% in the year-ago period. It was 48.5% in January-March 2023.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in urban areas increased from 43.9% in April-June 2022 to 45.5% in April-June 2023 for persons of age 15 years in above.

