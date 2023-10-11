Digital transformation accelerates within BFSI sector, says Orion; inks strategic partnerships in India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Orion Innovation on Wednesday announced partnerships with FinTaar Technologies and bizAmica Software with an aim to have India contribute 10% of its revenue growth from the financial services vertical by the end of next year.

Orion, which is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, is a digital transformation and product development services firm with 6,400 employees. Through its delivery centres in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Financial services, Telecom, Media and technology, Sports and entertainment, Professional Services, and Healthcare industries.

Fintaar Technologies offers lending solutions and bizAmica, founded in 2018, is focused on powering businesses using its product izDOX AI platform.

Anoop Gala, Global Head – Financial Services, Orion Innovation said, “Digital transformation has rapidly accelerated within India's BFSI sector over the past decade."

Orion is also making investments in SAAS offerings that are powered by cloud, AI and machine learning, hyper-automation and modern data platforms.

FinTaar Technologies and bizAmica Software bring with them a wide array of solutions built using AI-driven business, document & workflow automation for trade finance, supply chain financing, loan origination & servicing, and insurance claims processing.

“Collaborating with Fintaar and bizAmica, we are launching these solutions to be available in a SAAS model fully integrated into the financial services ecosystem. Our aim is to deliver accelerated digital outcomes, including achieving 98% accuracy in document processing, enabling precise delinquency prediction, guiding next best actions (NBA), and ultimately, fostering improved cash flow for financial institutions and businesses operating in this digital landscape”, Gala added.

Orion recently signed a new deal with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank. The bank signed the deal with Orion to implement the advanced Temenos core banking platform to revolutionize its operations and expand its outreach to unbanked and underserved Filipinos.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Orion Innovation on Wednesday announced partnerships with FinTaar Technologies and bizAmica Software with an aim to have India contribute 10% of its revenue growth from the financial services vertical by the end of next year. Orion, which is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, is a digital transformation and product development services firm with 6,400 employees. Through its delivery centres in North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Financial services, Telecom, Media and technology, Sports and entertainment, Professional Services, and Healthcare industries. Fintaar Technologies offers lending solutions and bizAmica, founded in 2018, is focused on powering businesses using its product izDOX AI platform. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Anoop Gala, Global Head – Financial Services, Orion Innovation said, “Digital transformation has rapidly accelerated within India's BFSI sector over the past decade." Orion is also making investments in SAAS offerings that are powered by cloud, AI and machine learning, hyper-automation and modern data platforms. FinTaar Technologies and bizAmica Software bring with them a wide array of solutions built using AI-driven business, document & workflow automation for trade finance, supply chain financing, loan origination & servicing, and insurance claims processing. “Collaborating with Fintaar and bizAmica, we are launching these solutions to be available in a SAAS model fully integrated into the financial services ecosystem. Our aim is to deliver accelerated digital outcomes, including achieving 98% accuracy in document processing, enabling precise delinquency prediction, guiding next best actions (NBA), and ultimately, fostering improved cash flow for financial institutions and businesses operating in this digital landscape”, Gala added. Orion recently signed a new deal with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank. The bank signed the deal with Orion to implement the advanced Temenos core banking platform to revolutionize its operations and expand its outreach to unbanked and underserved Filipinos. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp