India’s biggest port Mundra completes 25 years

33% of India’s container traffic flows via the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.

Mundra port in Gujarat

Mundra port in Gujarat (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mundra Port, which completed 25 years on October 6 this year, is one of the world’s largest ports with 240 million tonne capacity. 

The port handles over 155 MMT (first in India), which constitutes nearly 11% of India’s maritime cargo.

Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on October 7, 1998, the port has consistently demonstrated impeccable execution and unwavering ambition to position itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map.

Emerging as a crucial trade gateway, Mundra has grown into a multimodal hub.  

From its modest inception, it has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer in the past 25 years.

Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since its inception.

Mundra is the EXIM gateway for container traffic.

33% of India’s container traffic flows via the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.

“Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group. 25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India’s march forward. The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said while commenting on the completion of 25 years of Mundra Port. 

