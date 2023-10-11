Home Business

Users traffic on Amazon, Flipkart sees highest jump

Amazon India said it saw the biggest ever 48 hours of shopping with a record 9.5 crore customer visits.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart kickstarted their festive sale on October 8, and they witnessed the highest customer visits. 

Amazon India said it saw the biggest ever 48 hours of shopping with a record 9.5 crore customer visits. Prime members shopping spiked 18x in the first 24 hours.

Flipkart kicked off the 10th edition of its The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2023, with over 91 million customer visits, including Plus Premium and VIP customers, during early access and Day 1 of the shopping festival. 

Flipkart saw expansive growth in the Plus Visitor base with a 7X spike in orders over daily transactions.

Categories such as mobiles, appliances, lifestyle, BGM (beauty and general merchandise), electronics and home have witnessed the highest demand among customers, said Flipkart.

