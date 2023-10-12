BSNL sets up first-ever BTS on world's highest battlefield Siachen Glacier

By Agencies

LEH (Jammu): Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned a new base transceiver station (BTS) in Siachen glacier in Ladakh to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

This development was shared by the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting that the new BTS site is located on the high-altitude post of the Army.

"#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

"#Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet," the Fire and Fury Corps announced on X.

The Army also shared pictures from the site showing Siachen Warriors installing the towers in the snowbound areas.

Troops will now get connected to their families from their high-altitude posts while performing duties in the coldest and highest battlefield.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve thanked the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army for their quick response in erecting a fence and clearing the area by effectively disabling more than 175 mines.

"On behalf of Phobrang, Yourgo, and Lukung villagers, we thank the Fire and Fury Corps for their swift action in fencing and clearing the area by successfully destroying over 175 mines," he posted on X.

"Land has been made available to BSNL at 69 places including Nelong and Jadung and the process of installing towers has started. Army, ITBP as well as BRO jawans and laborers will get benefit from the start of BSNL service on the international border," District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

A base transceiver station (BTS) is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network. The BTS connects mobile devices to the network. It sends and receives radio signals to mobile devices and converts them to digital signals that it passes on the network to route to other terminals in the network or to the Internet.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth.

(With inputs with PTI and ANI)

