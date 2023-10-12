LIVE: Infosys trims full year forecast on low demand

By Online Desk

India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday cut guidance for its current year revenue to 1-2.5 per cent against 1-3.5 per cent given earlier, while operating margin guidance retained at 20-22 per cent, citing a decline in demand in markets such as the US.

"The guidance has been cut keeping in mind the slow decision making and the drop in discretionary spending," CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

It reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter. The earnings (before minority interest) of the Bengaluru-based company stood at Rs 6,026 crore in the year-ago period.

The company - which competes in the IT services market with TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies and others - saw its revenue rising 6.7 per cent to Rs 38,994 crore for the just-ended September quarter.

It said it has won $7.7 billion large deals with net new of 48%. Its operating margin for the quarter increased by 40 bps sequentially to 21.2%.

The following are the LIVE Highlights of the Infosys Results Press Conference:

DEMAND

Large deals highest ever at $7.7 bln

Winning market share in the area of cost and efficiency

Pivoted towards cost savings and efficiency deals

Digital and discretionary spending is low

Decision making is slow

Europe growth is stronger than in the US

Clients are not launching new discretionary spending programs

Pricing is largely stable and steady

Mortgage, investment banking, payments seeing low spending

GUIDANCE

Guidance slashed due to low discretionary spending

Impact seen in telecom, financial services, retail

Want to grow EBIT margin from 21%

OPERATIONS

AI deals are 'small' and do not contribute a large amount to revenue

Trained over 50,000 employees on Generative AI

Working with many of the main players to build on Gen AI platforms

All employees in Israel are safe

Not disclosing share of digital deals as they are the majority now

FRESHER HIRING

We don't think it is likely that we will be going to campuses

Still have a "significant fresher bench"

Committed to existing offers, at appropriate time

EMPLOYEE WELFARE

Wage hikes to be rolled out by Nov 1

No decision on when the next hike will be

Committed to giving flexibility to employees

For some roles, employees need to be back

We believe in a flexible approach

Over 70% of workers come to office at least once a week

(with inputs from Uma Kannan in Bangalore)

