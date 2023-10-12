LIVE: Infosys trims full year forecast on low demand
The company cut its revenue guidance for the full year on slow decision making by clients and a fall in demand for digital services
India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday cut guidance for its current year revenue to 1-2.5 per cent against 1-3.5 per cent given earlier, while operating margin guidance retained at 20-22 per cent, citing a decline in demand in markets such as the US.
"The guidance has been cut keeping in mind the slow decision making and the drop in discretionary spending," CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.
It reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter. The earnings (before minority interest) of the Bengaluru-based company stood at Rs 6,026 crore in the year-ago period.
The company - which competes in the IT services market with TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies and others - saw its revenue rising 6.7 per cent to Rs 38,994 crore for the just-ended September quarter.
It said it has won $7.7 billion large deals with net new of 48%. Its operating margin for the quarter increased by 40 bps sequentially to 21.2%.
The following are the LIVE Highlights of the Infosys Results Press Conference:
DEMAND
- Large deals highest ever at $7.7 bln
- Winning market share in the area of cost and efficiency
- Pivoted towards cost savings and efficiency deals
- Digital and discretionary spending is low
- Decision making is slow
- Europe growth is stronger than in the US
- Clients are not launching new discretionary spending programs
- Pricing is largely stable and steady
- Mortgage, investment banking, payments seeing low spending
GUIDANCE
- Guidance slashed due to low discretionary spending
- Impact seen in telecom, financial services, retail
- Want to grow EBIT margin from 21%
OPERATIONS
- AI deals are 'small' and do not contribute a large amount to revenue
- Trained over 50,000 employees on Generative AI
- Working with many of the main players to build on Gen AI platforms
- All employees in Israel are safe
- Not disclosing share of digital deals as they are the majority now
FRESHER HIRING
- We don't think it is likely that we will be going to campuses
- Still have a "significant fresher bench"
- Committed to existing offers, at appropriate time
EMPLOYEE WELFARE
- Wage hikes to be rolled out by Nov 1
- No decision on when the next hike will be
- Committed to giving flexibility to employees
- For some roles, employees need to be back
- We believe in a flexible approach
- Over 70% of workers come to office at least once a week
