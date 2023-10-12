Sitharaman, IMF MD discuss domestic resource mobilisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, in a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, expressed India’s keenness to engage with the global fund to work with developing countries in facilitating domestic resource mobilisation for climate finance as endorsed by G20 leaders.

Sitharaman on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of IMF-World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco, expressed gratitude to Georgieva for the support extended by the IMF during India’s G20 Presidency that included collaboration on initiatives such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to promote technology-driven economic growth and productivity gains.

The minister also acknowledged the policy work conducted by the IMF on crypto assets and the G20 road map for global coordination in this area.

Sitharaman further conveyed India’s commitment to collaborate with the IMF in facilitating domestic resource mobilisation for developing countries, as endorsed by G20 leaders.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Marrakech, a high-level dialogue on capacity building and the Two-Pillar solution was also organized under the G20 India Presidency, according to the Ministry of Finance tweet.

The meeting, held in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), focused on capacity building and the implementation of the two-pillar international tax package.

“Secretary, Department of Revenue, Finance Ministry, chaired the event and stressed that intensive capacity-building initiatives are imperative for effective implementation of the two-pillar international tax package,” Finance Ministry tweet said.

The panel discussion included Finance Deputies from Indonesia, the UK, the UN, and the World Bank.

They highlighted the feasibility and potential impact on developing countries of various strategic responses.

