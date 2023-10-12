TCS and Wipro monitoring Israel-Palestine situation, in touch with employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT companies Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro said that they are monitoring the situation in Israel as the country’s tension with Palestine remained at elevated level.

On Wednesday, TCS said over 250 employees are in Israel and that they are in touch with employees, customers, and are ensuring that they are safe. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO and executive director, said most flights are put on hold or cancelled.

“We will see how it evolves,” he said, adding safety of employees is a primary factor.

Of 250 employees, a good number of them are locals as well and some have gone there for project execution. The executives said they spoke with their customers and they are in touch with them.

“I can’t say business as usual. We are working with our customers and are listening to them about what they are planning for their own workforce,” he said.

TCS is working in Israel’s public sector on several key digital transformation initiatives. It has its presence in Israel since 2005.

In April this year, the firm said it has a strong interest in Israeli technology, innovation, and start-up ecosystem.

Wipro has about 80 employees in Israel, all of whom are Israeli nationals and have been accounted for, it said in a statement.

“We are advising all employees in the country to work from home until further notice and follow the safety measures put in place by the local government. We are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to activate business continuity plans should there be a further escalation of events,” it added.

IT companies HCLTech and Infosys too have a huge presence in the Middle East. HCLTech works with over 50 clients from the ME, and it has offices in Israel.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Monday warned the conflict throws huge uncertainties and could have an impact on the global economy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: IT companies Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro said that they are monitoring the situation in Israel as the country’s tension with Palestine remained at elevated level. On Wednesday, TCS said over 250 employees are in Israel and that they are in touch with employees, customers, and are ensuring that they are safe. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO and executive director, said most flights are put on hold or cancelled. “We will see how it evolves,” he said, adding safety of employees is a primary factor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of 250 employees, a good number of them are locals as well and some have gone there for project execution. The executives said they spoke with their customers and they are in touch with them. “I can’t say business as usual. We are working with our customers and are listening to them about what they are planning for their own workforce,” he said. TCS is working in Israel’s public sector on several key digital transformation initiatives. It has its presence in Israel since 2005. In April this year, the firm said it has a strong interest in Israeli technology, innovation, and start-up ecosystem. Wipro has about 80 employees in Israel, all of whom are Israeli nationals and have been accounted for, it said in a statement. “We are advising all employees in the country to work from home until further notice and follow the safety measures put in place by the local government. We are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to activate business continuity plans should there be a further escalation of events,” it added. IT companies HCLTech and Infosys too have a huge presence in the Middle East. HCLTech works with over 50 clients from the ME, and it has offices in Israel. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu on Monday warned the conflict throws huge uncertainties and could have an impact on the global economy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp