Infosys may skip campus hiring this year; wage hike from Nov

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday announced that at the moment they are not going to campuses for fresher hiring.

Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer of Infosys, said they would monitor every quarter look at the future predictions and act accordingly.

He also said it is unlikely that they would go to campuses for hiring this year.

Roy added that the company is committed to whoever it has given offers and will onboard them. Infosys, which has been delaying wage hikes to its employees, said it will roll out hikes on November 1 for all employees.

The company’s attrition declined to 14.6% and employee headcount was reduced by 7,530 for the second quarter (Q2FY24). Its headcount fell by 3,611 in Q4FY23 and in Q1, it declined by 6,940. The company had hired about 50,000 freshers last year and it is now increasing utlisation rate.

On the return to office, the IT company said it wants to remain flexible with employees.

“Having said that every quarter, every week we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on. There are some instances with specific client work or specific type of an engagement where we think it is better that everyone is working together in the office,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director.

The company also said it wants to support the flexible approach, and depending on specific projects or type of work for clients, employees are working from the office.

Parekh also said the number of employees returning to office has also gone up and about 70% of them are on campus at some stage in a week.

