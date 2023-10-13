Nokia produces 7 million units in Chennai plant, exports 50 per cent products

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said its Chennai plant has achieved a production milestone of 7 million units. The factory, one of Nokia’s largest globally, is a large-scale manufacturer of telecom infrastructure equipment including 4G/5G networks for both domestic and global markets.

The Finnish company manufactures 5G New Radio (5G NR), 5G massive MIMO products, 4G/LTE radios, as well as fiber broadband equipment, among others, at the plant.

“Our Chennai factory is a testament to the skill and expertise of Indian talent. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to now producing 5G massive MIMO products and transport network elements, we have come a long way,” said Teemu Toiviainen, head of global manufacturing & EMS management.

The company claims it exports 50% of its production.

Further, it has increased the localisation of components by up to 2 times compared to previous years in 5G equipment manufacturing.

The company said it is in line with Make in India initiative that encourages companies to develop and manufacture products in the country.

The factory has completed 15 years of operation this year and is playing a key role in boosting equipment manufacturing in India.

“This factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81% of green energy consumption until most recently; targeting to be 100% by 2025,” added Toiviainen.

