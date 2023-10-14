Home Business

Discount on Russian crude declines to lowest level since March 2022

“Total oil exports increased by 460 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) to 7.6 million barrels per day (Mbd), with crude oil accounting for 250 kb/d of the increase.

Published: 14th October 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For reprentational purpose (Photo| IANS)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Discount on Russian crude oil fell $12.20 per barrel, lowest level since March 2022, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The weighted average crude export price increased by $8 per barrel to $81.80 per barrel in September 2023. However, the country continues to profit from oil exports, even in the face of various sanctions imposed by Western countries. According to the monthly oil data report, Russian oil export revenues surged by $1.8 billion to $18.8 billion in September 2023, marking their highest level since July 2022.

“Total oil exports increased by 460 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) to 7.6 million barrels per day (Mbd), with crude oil accounting for 250 kb/d of the increase. The weighted average crude export price rose by $8 per barrel to $81.80 per barrel, narrowing its discount to North Sea Dated to $12.20 per barrel, the lowest level since March 2022,” reads the report. 

Following the Ukraine and Russia war, European countries shunned importing Russian crude and gas. However, Russia diverted its supply to Asia, and India emerged as the major beneficiary of discounted Russian crude. India, which imports 85% of its total oil, significantly increased its crude imports from Russia. Prior to the Ukraine and Russia war, Russia accounted for less than 2% of India’s oil imports, but in the past seven months, it has become India’s top oil supplier.

As per Vortexa, a London-based market intelligence provider, in September 2023, India imported nearly 36% or 1.58 million barrels per day (Mbd) of its total crude requirement from Russia. In August 2023, the country imported 1.44 million bpd from Russia. However, as Russia’s discount decreased, India began to return to its traditional suppliers, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Meanwhile, the report also noted that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has not directly impacted oil flows. It also predicts that the global crude oil supply will increase by 1.7 million barrels per day in 2024 and 1.5 million bpd this year, reaching record highs, despite production cuts by major oil producers. The supply will come from non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries like the USA and Iran. 

 “World oil output rose 270 kb per day in September to 101.6 mb/d, led by higher production from Nigeria and Kazakhstan. The Israel-Hamas conflict has not had any direct impact on oil flows…  Overall OPEC+ output is set to decline in 2023, although Iran may rank as the world’s second largest source of growth after the United States,” reads the report.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian crude oil crude oil IEA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp