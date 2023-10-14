Tata Motors sells 9.9% stake in Tata Tech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it will sell its 9.9% stake in IPO-bound Tata Technologies for 1,613.7 crore to TPG Rise Climate and an endowment trust belonging to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata for an equity valuation of 16,300 crore ($2 billion).

“Tata Motors Limited and TPG Rise Climate SF Pte. Ltd, a climate focused private equity fund, has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 9% stake in Tata Technologies. Tata Motors and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, a Section 8 company, has entered into a share Purchase Agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 0.9% stake in Tata Technologies,” said Tata Motors in a stock exchange filing.

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm ot TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing plattorm. TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested $1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and is a strategic partner in TML’s journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it will sell its 9.9% stake in IPO-bound Tata Technologies for 1,613.7 crore to TPG Rise Climate and an endowment trust belonging to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata for an equity valuation of 16,300 crore ($2 billion). “Tata Motors Limited and TPG Rise Climate SF Pte. Ltd, a climate focused private equity fund, has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 9% stake in Tata Technologies. Tata Motors and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, a Section 8 company, has entered into a share Purchase Agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 0.9% stake in Tata Technologies,” said Tata Motors in a stock exchange filing. TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm ot TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing plattorm. TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested $1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and is a strategic partner in TML’s journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp