Home Business

Tata Motors sells 9.9% stake in Tata Tech

'Tata Motors and TPG Rise Climate SF Pte. Ltd, a climate focused private equity fund, has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 13, 2023', said Tata Motors in a stock exchange filing.

Published: 14th October 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it will sell its 9.9% stake in IPO-bound Tata Technologies for 1,613.7 crore to TPG Rise Climate and an endowment trust belonging to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata for an equity valuation of 16,300 crore ($2 billion).

“Tata Motors Limited and TPG Rise Climate SF Pte. Ltd, a climate focused private equity fund, has entered into a share purchase agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 9% stake in Tata Technologies. Tata Motors and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, a Section 8 company, has entered into a share Purchase Agreement on October 13, 2023, for purchasing 0.9% stake in Tata Technologies,” said Tata Motors in a stock exchange filing. 

TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm ot TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing plattorm. TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested $1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and is a strategic partner in TML’s journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp