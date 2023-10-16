Bribe-for-jobs probe: TCS fires 16 employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly six-months probe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has concluded its investigation into the bribe-for-jobs scandal, and fired 16 employees.

In its filings to the exchanges, TCS on Sunday said its investigation found 19 employees to be involved and action has been taken against all of them.

While 16 employees have been separated from the company for code of conduct violations, three employees have been removed from the Resource Management function.

“Also, 6 vendor entities, their owners and affiliates have been debarred from doing any business with TCS,” it said.

The company also said that it would continue to enhance its governance measures including regular rotation of personnel performing key roles in the Resource Management function and vendor management process audits, among others.

“We would like to reiterate (i) that this does not involve any fraud by or against the Company and there is no financial impact; (ii) the issue relates to breach of Company’s Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors supplying contractors; and (iii) no key managerial person of the Company has been found to be involved,” the company added.

Earlier in June, in the company’s AGM, TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran had said the company received two whistleblower complaints towards end-February and March.

“The complaints were about certain favouritism being done and favours being received in recruitment of BAs(business associates),” he said.

