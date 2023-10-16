Home Business

Jio Financial's Q2 net profit doubles from previous three-month period

The consolidated net profit in three months ended September 30 rose to Rs 668.18 crore as compared to Rs 331.92 crore in the preceding quarter, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jio Financial Services Ltd, in its first earnings report since being carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday reported a doubling of net profit in the second quarter from the previous three-month period.

The consolidated net profit in three months ended September 30 rose to Rs 668.18 crore as compared to Rs 331.92 crore in the preceding quarter, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

The company's revenue rose 47 per cent to Rs 608.04 crore as against Rs 414.13 crore in the June quarter. This was partly helped by a dividend income of Rs 216.85 crore. Total costs came in at Rs 71.43 crore.

The firm, which had previously stated that it intends to be a "full-service financial services" company, has not yet spelt out detailed plans.

It has already announced plans to launch an asset management company. JFS also has plans to enter the insurance segment.

Further, JFS said it has appointed AR Ganesh as Group Technology Officer.

Ganesh previously was ICICI Bank's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) having overall oversight of cybersecurity.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jio Financial Q2 profit doubles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp