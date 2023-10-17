Home Business

Govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, export of diesel, ATF 

In the last fortnightly review on September 29, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 12,200/tonne.

Published: 17th October 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday cut special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 9,050/tonne with effect from October 18.

Besides, the SAED or duty on export of diesel will be reduced to Rs 4/litre, from Rs 5 per litre currently. The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be reduced to Rs 1/litre from Rs 2.5/litre currently.

SAED on petrol will continue at nil.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.

