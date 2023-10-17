Home Business

Jio Financial reports Rs 668 crore net profit in Q2

Total revenue from operations for JFSL rose about 48% on a sequential basis to Rs 608 crore.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s newly carved NBFC firm Jio Financial Services (JFSL) on Monday announced its first-ever quarterly result and said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the three months ending September 30 rose to Rs 668 crore from Rs 332 crore in the April-June quarter.

Total revenue from operations for JFSL rose about 48% on a sequential basis to Rs 608 crore. In its revenue, Interest income stood at Rs 186 crore, dividend income at Rs 217 crore, fees and commission income at Rs 41.57 crore and net gain on fair value changes came at Rs 163.56 crore.

JFSL, which is yet to commence business in full swing, only had a minor expense of Rs 71.43 crore. JFSL announced the appointment of A R Ganesh as group chief technology officer, forming part of senior management personnel (SMP) of the company. 

Mukesh Ambani NBFC JFSL profit after tax

