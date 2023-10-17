Poor rains to affect production of pulses, oilseeds and cotton

By Online Desk

Deficient monsoons in the North East and South of India are likely to affect the production of crops such as pulses, oilseeds, cotton and coarse cereals like ragi from these regions, said an analyst report.

“The impact of this will probably affect the output in key crops like sugarcane, rice and some coarse cereals,” said a report by IIFL Securities.

“In the South Peninsula, Rabi sowing is at risk, as the reservoir levels at 50% are down sharply 46% YoY. Reservoir levels in Maharashtra too, are down 15% YoY,” they added.

Rice sowing was down 14.4% in Karnataka and 13.1% in Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, it was down 6.7%, while it was stable in Telangana.

This is despite the fact that a sharp increase in area under rice cultivation in Bihar and Jharkhand increased the area under rice by 0.77 mn hectares. In Bihar, area under rice jumped 15.9%, while it increased by 36% in Jharkhand.

On a pan-India level, the biggest dip in acreage was seen in pulses, at 0.54mn hectares, followed by oilseeds at 0.33mn hectares and cotton by 0.41mn hectares.

The southwest monsoon this year saw a dip of 6% on a pan-India level, with 26 out of the 36 subdivisions in India receiving normal or better rains.

“Reservoir levels in South and East India are at a large deficit to average levels - which could impact sowing patterns during Rabi,” they added in a note to clients.

Sowing during the monsoon season was also affected by price fluctuations. It skewed towards remunerative crops like coarse cereals, sugar cane – whose prices rose by 4%-22% during the kharif season. Sowing moved away from cotton and oilseeds, with prices correcting by 16%-21%.

