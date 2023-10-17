SpiceJet, lessor reach settlement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday was informed that an interim settlement has been reached between Engine Lease Finance BV and SpiceJet. Following this, the engine lessor will not pursue the stay application against the low-cost carrier for the time being.

The court has now granted the adjournment of the case, scheduling the matter to be revisited on 8 February 2024. As per the agreed settlement, SpiceJet will have to pay more than $2 million to Engine Lease Finance BV by January 2023 and return the leased engine by January 25. If the financially troubled airline fails to comply with this agreement, Engine Lease Finance will have the right to move the court again.

The settlement between the two parties came after the Delhi High Court on October 5 had given SpiceJet time till October 16 to settle the matter. The court had said that it would restrain the airline from using the engine if no settlement was reached.

The lessor had said in court that SpiceJet should be restrained from using the engine as SpiceJet was given enough time to make the payments. Spicejet had returned eight of the lessors’ nine engines but continued using one. This is one of the many settlements the Gurugram-based airline has to make to quash many legal challenges it is facing in the courts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday was informed that an interim settlement has been reached between Engine Lease Finance BV and SpiceJet. Following this, the engine lessor will not pursue the stay application against the low-cost carrier for the time being. The court has now granted the adjournment of the case, scheduling the matter to be revisited on 8 February 2024. As per the agreed settlement, SpiceJet will have to pay more than $2 million to Engine Lease Finance BV by January 2023 and return the leased engine by January 25. If the financially troubled airline fails to comply with this agreement, Engine Lease Finance will have the right to move the court again. The settlement between the two parties came after the Delhi High Court on October 5 had given SpiceJet time till October 16 to settle the matter. The court had said that it would restrain the airline from using the engine if no settlement was reached.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The lessor had said in court that SpiceJet should be restrained from using the engine as SpiceJet was given enough time to make the payments. Spicejet had returned eight of the lessors’ nine engines but continued using one. This is one of the many settlements the Gurugram-based airline has to make to quash many legal challenges it is facing in the courts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp