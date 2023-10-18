Air India Express unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery that mainly features the colours of orange and turquoise.

Air India Express is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself and the entity will be the low cost carrier of the Tata Group.

The unveiling of the new visual identity was done at Mumbai airport, little over two months after Air India unveiled its new brand identity.

"The airline's new visual identity features an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours," Air India Express said in a release.

The dominant Express Orange symbolises the airline's brand values of enthusiasm and agility, while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth.

The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach, it added.

According to the airline, the livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design.

"The upcoming aircraft being inducted will feature designs inspired by other traditional patterns including Ajrakh, Patola, Kanjeevaram, Kalamkari, etc, showcasing India's artistic diversity. The airline's 'Patterns of India' theme encapsulates the spirit of the nation and shares its stories through a visual journey," the release said.

Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said the re-branding marks a new phase in its ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing B737-8 aircraft.

"With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets," he said in the release.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said that with the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India now in the final stages, "we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape".

Besides, Air India Express unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody and the musical logo "evokes the Rasas of Karuna, Adbutha, and Veera, a harmonious welcome to the sounds of New India".

On August 10, Air India unveiled a new brand identity 'The Vista' inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies "limitless possibilities" and a new aircraft livery.

Tata Group is in the process of consolidating its airline business.

Apart from Air India Express-AIX Connect integration, Air India is merging Vistara with itself.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, in which the former holds a 51 per cent stake.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Wednesday unveiled its new brand identity and aircraft livery that mainly features the colours of orange and turquoise. Air India Express is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself and the entity will be the low cost carrier of the Tata Group. The unveiling of the new visual identity was done at Mumbai airport, little over two months after Air India unveiled its new brand identity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The airline's new visual identity features an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours," Air India Express said in a release. The dominant Express Orange symbolises the airline's brand values of enthusiasm and agility, while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach, it added. According to the airline, the livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design. "The upcoming aircraft being inducted will feature designs inspired by other traditional patterns including Ajrakh, Patola, Kanjeevaram, Kalamkari, etc, showcasing India's artistic diversity. The airline's 'Patterns of India' theme encapsulates the spirit of the nation and shares its stories through a visual journey," the release said. Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said the re-branding marks a new phase in its ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing B737-8 aircraft. "With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets," he said in the release. Air India Chairman and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said that with the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India now in the final stages, "we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape". Besides, Air India Express unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody and the musical logo "evokes the Rasas of Karuna, Adbutha, and Veera, a harmonious welcome to the sounds of New India". On August 10, Air India unveiled a new brand identity 'The Vista' inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies "limitless possibilities" and a new aircraft livery. Tata Group is in the process of consolidating its airline business. Apart from Air India Express-AIX Connect integration, Air India is merging Vistara with itself. Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, in which the former holds a 51 per cent stake. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp