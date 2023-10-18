Cognizant partners with Vishal Sikka's Vianai Systems to advance gen AI capabilities

Home Business

The logo of Cognizant.

The logo of Cognizant. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to accelerate human-centred generative AI offerings, Cognizant has partnered with Vianai Systems. This partnership leverages Vianai's hila Enterprise platform alongside Cognizant's Neuro AI, creating a unified interface to unlock predictive, AI-driven decision-making.

For both companies, this partnership is expected to enable growth opportunities in their respective customer bases, and through Cognizant's plans to resell Vianai solutions, Cognizant said.

"In every business around the world, there is a hunger to harness the power of AI, but serious challenges around hallucinations, price-performance and lack of trust are holding enterprises back. That's why we built hila Enterprise, a platform that delivers trusted, human-centred applications of AI," said Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems.

Vianai's hila Enterprise provides clients a platform to safely and reliably deploy any large language model (LLM), optimized and fine-tuned to speak to their systems of record – both structured and unstructured data, enabling clients to better analyze, discover and explore their data leveraging the conversational power of generative AI, a release said.

Sikka announced the collaboration and partnership during Cognizant's Discovery Summit in Dana Point, California.

"Being able to monitor and improve LLM performance is critical to unlocking the true power of generative AI," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's CEO. "With Vianai's platform and our Neuro AI platform, we believe we will be able to offer our clients a high-quality solution to support seamless data analysis with predictive decision-making capabilities," he added.

