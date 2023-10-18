Home Business

IT Ministry, IBM ink three pacts to drive innovation in semiconductor, AI, quantum technology

The IBM partnership will significantly expand the footprint of semiconductor innovation in startups, help in semiconductor research in the soon-to-be-announced semiconductor India research centre.

Published: 18th October 2023 10:26 PM

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US multinational technology giant IBM on Wednesday inked three pacts with the IT ministry in a bid to drive innovation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor and quantum technology for India.

The move aims to add momentum to India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors, and advance National Quantum Mission.

