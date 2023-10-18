IT Ministry, IBM ink three pacts to drive innovation in semiconductor, AI, quantum technology

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US multinational technology giant IBM on Wednesday inked three pacts with the IT ministry in a bid to drive innovation in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductor and quantum technology for India.

The move aims to add momentum to India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors, and advance National Quantum Mission.

Just 4 months after the historic India-US joint declaration by @POTUS @JoeBiden & PM @narendramodi ji, @GoI_MeitY has entered into a partnership with @IBM in #Quantum, #AI & #Semiconductors - technologies that are set to shape the future. IBM will support #FutureSkills program… pic.twitter.com/8qxSag4gxZ — Rajeev Chandrasekhar