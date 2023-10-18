Home Business

Maruti to buy SMG from Suzuki for 12,841 crore rupees

Proposed sale of Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant is expected to be completed before March 31, 2024, says carmaker.

Published: 18th October 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) is issuing shares worth Rs 12,841 crore ($1.54 billion) to Japanese parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to buy a 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG). 

The proposed sale of the Gujarat plant is expected to be completed before March 31, 2024, the carmaker said in a regulatory filing. Maruti will issue 1.23 crore preference shares at Rs 10,420.85 each to SMC. Shares of MSIL closed marginally lower on Tuesday at Rs 10,706 apiece.

This is the first time Maruti has disclosed a value for SMC-owned Gujarat plant, which does exclusive contract manufacturing for the former. Maruti had first announced buying the plant in July. Giving reason for this purchase, MSIL said that with the growth of the Indian car market and including but not limited to, export potential, MSIL would need to increase its disclosure of reasons for acquisition of production capacity to about 4 million (40 lakhs) cars per target entity. 

“This would happen over several locations, some of which are known and some being studied. Several powertrain technologies like electric vehicles (EVs), Hybrids, compressed natural gas (CNG) and Ethanol will co-exist for a reasonably long period of time. Managing this scale and complexity of production with multiple powertrains, under different  managements, would pose several challenges,” the company  said. 

SMG, which clocked Rs 3,185 crore revenue last fiscal, currently has an installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum while MSIL can churn out 15,80,000 units. The fresh announcement comes after MSIL had last week announced an ambitious capital expenditure of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore till FY31, in 
addition to the regular capex it incurs for its existing plants at Gurgaon, Manesar and Gujarat.

Of the 4 million volume MSIL is targeting by FY31, over 3 million units are planned to be sold in domestic market and 750,000-800,000 units are expected to be exported. The proposed acquisition does not include Suzuki Motor’s battery manufacturing plan, which is outside of Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s purview. SMC last year had announced investing Rs 10,440 crore for local manufacturing of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and BEV batteries.

Maruti will issue 1.23 cr preference shares at Rs 10,420.85 each to SMC

Acquisition bid

This is the first time Maruti has disclosed a value for SMC-owned Gujarat plant

Maruti had first announced buying the plant in July

SMG clocked Rs 3,185 crore revenue last fiscal

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Maruti Suzuki SMG Suzuki Motor Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp