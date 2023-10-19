Government detects Rs 1.36 lakh crore GST evasion in FY24

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GST department has detected Rs 1.36 lakh crore of tax evasion so far in 2023-24, according to a government statement. After the detection of evasion, the culprits have voluntarily paid Rs 14,108 crore in taxes.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Director General of GST Intelligence has so far detected more than 6,000 fake ITC cases involving more than Rs. 57,000 crore GST evasion from April 2020 to September 2023.

As many as 500 persons have been arrested in cases of fake input tax credits. As per the finance ministry, since June 2023, DGGI has laid emphasis on identifying and apprehending masterminds and disrupting syndicates, operating across the country. The department has been using data analysis with the help of advanced technical tools to unearth cases of massive evasion.

“These tax syndicates often use gullible persons and entice them with jobs, commissions, bank loans etc to extract their KYC documents, which were then used for the creation of fake companies without their knowledge and consent. In some cases, KYCs were used with the knowledge of the concerned person by paying them small pecuniary benefits,” said the ministry.

