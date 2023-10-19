Home Business

WazirX releases fifth transparency report showcasing 100% compliance, new user-centric features

Based on consumer feedback, WazirX said that it has introduced several enhancements to improve the trading and investing experience.

Published: 19th October 2023 10:13 PM

By Express News Service

WazirX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, on Thursday released its 5th Transparency Report, showcasing 100% compliance rate with law enforcement agencies in India and worldwide, along with the introduction of new user-centric features. Spanning the period between April and September 2023, the report highlights WazirX's average response time of 22 minutes for information requests from regulators and government agencies.

“...In an environment where we witnessed some major steps by the Indian government towards leading regulatory efforts in the Crypto ecosystem, we ensured a thorough abidance with domestic and international compliance initiatives,” said Muthuswamy N Iyer, Head of Compliance, WazirX.

Based on consumer feedback, WazirX said that it has introduced several enhancements to improve the trading and investing experience. These include the launch of a KYC history feature, enabling users to track their actions and verification status changes. Additionally, a 'What's New' pop-up feature keeps users informed about the latest updates and enhancements to the platform.

To cater to active traders, WazirX has introduced a 'Most Active' section, highlighting the eight most active INR markets based on trading volume and price variation over the past two hours. Furthermore, the platform now offers coin metadata information, empowering traders and investors with essential token details for informed decision-making. A 'New Listings' section on the home page ensures users stay updated on the latest listings from the past ten days, according to its statement.

"Wazirx’s in-house Legal and Compliance team assisted the Economic Offences Wing of Orissa Police in investigating a project involved in a crypto pyramid scheme which is a cognizable offense as per the RBI," it said in the release.

