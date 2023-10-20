Adani lays Warora-Kurnool transmission line 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday announced the commissioning of a 1,756 circuit kilometer transmission line from Warora in Maharashtra to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, spanning across Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The project will ensure a power flow of 4,500 megawatts between the Western region and the Southern region, and support the integration of generation from renewable energy sources, the company said in a release.

Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited was incorporated in April 2015 to establish an additional inter-regional alternate current link for import into the southern region.

It connects Warora-Warangal (Telangana) and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool, along with the creation of a 765/400 kV sub-station in Warangal.

The project involved the laying of a 1756 ckm transmission line traversing across three states and the construction of 765 kilovolts (KV) sub-station in Warangal, on a build, own, operate and maintain basis.

This was awarded on a tariff-based competitive bid (TBCB) to Essel InfraProjects in early 2016 and later acquired by AESL in March 2021 following the debt restructuring.

As per Adani Group, WKTL is the largest 765 kV D/C tariff-based competitive bidding project awarded under a single scheme.

AESL said two mid-stream 102-meter towers were set up on the Krishna River for the project.

