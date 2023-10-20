Finance Minister calls for Indian protection and indemnity entity for maritime trade

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce India’s vulnerability to international sanctions and pressures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for establishing a full-fledged Indian protection and indemnity (P&I) entity.

While speaking at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday, Sitharaman emphasised that such an entity would offer greater strategic flexibility to the country’s shipping operations and provide a foothold into the specialised segments of the P&I business, currently dominated by a limited number of global players.

By having an India-owned and India-based entity, the country would also gain protection against liabilities for ships operating in coastal and inland waters.

Moreover, the minister said Indian P&I services could encourage maritime arbitrations within the country, enabling the resolution of disputes that are unique to India’s jurisprudence and legal system. She expressed the need for Indian problems to be considered more in the international arbitration courts.

Sitharaman stated that an expert committee has also been formed to relook at the Harmonised Master List (HML) and to streamline the understanding of infrastructure among all financing and regulatory institutions.

The minister revealed that 31 projects have been identified in 9 major ports for monetisation under the National Monetisation Pipeline(NMP) launched in 2022 with an estimated capex of Rs 14,483 crore for FY 2022-25. Addressing the issue of financing in the maritime sector, Sitharaman acknowledged that banks have been hesitant to fund the industry due to its higher associated risks, despite having a strong balance sheet.

She called for a collaborative effort between banks and the government to better understand the financing needs of the shipping sector, without waiting for the sector to be categorized as infrastructure or industry.

Sitharaman emphasised that financing would play a pivotal role in attracting public-private partnerships in the maritime sector. Besides this, the minister also spoke about the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) located in GIFT City, which notified ‘ship lease’ as a financial product, and provided a framework for enabling ship finance and operating leases through the ‘Framework for Ship Leasing’.

Various tax incentives and exemptions are offered for ship-leasing entities in the IFSC, including tax holidays for 10 years, no capital gains during tax holding, stamp duty exemption for five years, etc.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce India’s vulnerability to international sanctions and pressures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for establishing a full-fledged Indian protection and indemnity (P&I) entity. While speaking at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday, Sitharaman emphasised that such an entity would offer greater strategic flexibility to the country’s shipping operations and provide a foothold into the specialised segments of the P&I business, currently dominated by a limited number of global players. By having an India-owned and India-based entity, the country would also gain protection against liabilities for ships operating in coastal and inland waters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moreover, the minister said Indian P&I services could encourage maritime arbitrations within the country, enabling the resolution of disputes that are unique to India’s jurisprudence and legal system. She expressed the need for Indian problems to be considered more in the international arbitration courts. Sitharaman stated that an expert committee has also been formed to relook at the Harmonised Master List (HML) and to streamline the understanding of infrastructure among all financing and regulatory institutions. The minister revealed that 31 projects have been identified in 9 major ports for monetisation under the National Monetisation Pipeline(NMP) launched in 2022 with an estimated capex of Rs 14,483 crore for FY 2022-25. Addressing the issue of financing in the maritime sector, Sitharaman acknowledged that banks have been hesitant to fund the industry due to its higher associated risks, despite having a strong balance sheet. She called for a collaborative effort between banks and the government to better understand the financing needs of the shipping sector, without waiting for the sector to be categorized as infrastructure or industry. Sitharaman emphasised that financing would play a pivotal role in attracting public-private partnerships in the maritime sector. Besides this, the minister also spoke about the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) located in GIFT City, which notified ‘ship lease’ as a financial product, and provided a framework for enabling ship finance and operating leases through the ‘Framework for Ship Leasing’. Various tax incentives and exemptions are offered for ship-leasing entities in the IFSC, including tax holidays for 10 years, no capital gains during tax holding, stamp duty exemption for five years, etc. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp