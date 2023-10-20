Home Business

Softbank sells 1.09 per cent stake in Zomato worth Rs 1,040 crore

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd offloaded shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd offloaded sh

Published: 20th October 2023 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

SoftBank Group (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Friday divested a 1.09 per cent stake in online food delivery platform Zomato for Rs 1,040 crore through an open market transaction.

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd offloaded shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Axis MF, Max Life Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Societe Generale, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, among others, were the buyers of shares of Zomato.

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, SVF Growth (Singapore) sold 9,35,69,368 shares, amounting to a 1.09 per cent stake in Zomato.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 111.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,040.49 crore.

After the transaction, Softbank's shareholding in Zomato declined to 1.08 per cent from a 2.17 per cent stake.

Shares of Zomato rose 1.84 per cent to close at Rs 113.70 apiece on the NSE on Friday.

In August, Softbank pared a 1.16 per cent stake in Zomato for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Softbank Zomato

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp