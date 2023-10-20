Home Business

South Indian Bank profit rises 23 per cent

During the July-September period, total income increased to Rs 2,485 crore as against Rs 1,995 crore in the same quarter a year ago, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 20th October 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 275 crore for the September quarter as provisions for bad loans came down significantly.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 223 crore in the year-ago period.

The interest income grew to Rs 2,129 crore from Rs 1,740 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The lender's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 4.96 per cent of gross advances as of September 2023 over 5.67 per cent by the end of September 2022.

Net NPAs (bad loans) declined to 1.70 per cent as against 2.51 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

As a result, provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell to Rs 51 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 179.29 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

South Indian Bank

