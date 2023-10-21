MeitY-backed research facility to promote chips 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Silicon Photonic Research Centre at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) campus has announced its plans for the commercialisation of silicon photonics products in partnership with start-ups and to encourage silicon photonic chip manufacturing in India.

Photonics deals with the science of light waves and PICs, similar to that of electronic circuits, and has applications in optical communication, data centres, IoT, 5G/6G communication and quantum computing.

The Silicon Photonics Centre of Excellence, Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (simply called Silicon Photonics CoE-CPPICS) is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

“We have caught up (with the rest of the world) and now we should leapfrog others,” Meity Secretary S Krishnan said on Friday. The centre will focus on photonic processors to be used in high-speed transceivers for data centres and optical quantum computing processors for next-gen quantum computing applications.

