Softbank sells 1.09% in Zomato worth Rs 1,040 crore 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese investor Softbank on Friday divested a 1.09% stake in online food delivery platform Zomato for Rs 1,040 crore through an open market transaction. Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) offloaded shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Axis MF, Max Life Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Societe Generale, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, among others were the buyers of shares of Zomato.

As per the block deal data available with the NSE, SVF Growth (Singapore) sold 9,35,69,368 shares, amounting to a 1.09% stake in Zomato. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 111.20 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,040.49 crore.

