CEOs consider rewards for office attendance

BENGALURU: Though start-ups and a few IT services companies have been successful in making their employees return to the office at least thrice a week, chief executives in the country are increasingly weighing up the return-to-work dilemma.

Nearly 89% CEOs in India and 87% globally consider linking rewards, raises or promotions with office attendance.

As per KPMG 2023 India CEO Outlook, 54% of CEOs in India as against 64% globally envision the working environment for employees to be an in-office model in three years.

This is despite a conflicting debate about hybrid working that has great support, especially among millennials.

The report also said leaders should have a long-term perspective that incorporates employee value propositions and considers the concerns and wants of employees as firms continue to roll out their return-to-office plans in order to ensure that talent is nurtured and maintained.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made it mandatory for its employees to work from the office for five days a week.

Infosys in its recent earnings conference said they want to remain flexible with its employees.

“Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said.

“In general, our view is we want to support this flexible approach. It is something that we believe is appropriate, given how we have set up the work-from-home infrastructure. We will continue with it at this stage,” he added.

HR experts say a permanent hybrid may have an inherent inefficiency that will hit an organisation.

