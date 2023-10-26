Home Business

Accounting regulator launches inquiry against EY member firm SR Batliboi 

So far, it is unclear if NFRA is investigating other auditors of the Adani Group. The duration of the audit completion is also unknown at this time, as per sources.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

NFRA, National Financial Reporting Authority

National Financial Reporting Authority

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the accounting regulator, has launched an inquiry against one of the EY member firms, SR Batliboi, which is the statutory auditor of five listed Adani Group’s companies. 

So far, it is unclear if NFRA is investigating other auditors of the Adani Group. The duration of the audit completion is also unknown at this time, as per sources. The inquiry against the EY member firm, which serves as the statutory auditor for several Adani firms, shows concerns regarding the accounting and disclosures by the Adani Group.

The Group is also subject to a court-mandated probe by market regulator securities exchange board of India(SEBI). This newspaper couldn’t elicit any comment from EY or NFRA regarding the investigation.  SR Batliboi, the auditor in question, has been involved in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Power,Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and two cement makers it acquired from Holcim Ltd.

Foreign accounting firms like EY operate in India through independent affiliates due to legal restrictions. Hindenburg’s report in January raised doubts about Adani’s accounting and audits, leading to a decline in its market value. The Group responded, asserting that their audits are conducted by certified professionals.

Adani group in a statement said: “We reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which we operate. Adani Group has always conducted its business in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and is confident about its practices, governance and disclosures.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accounting regulator National Financial Reporting Authority SR Batliboi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp