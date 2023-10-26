RBI mandates two whole-time directors in banks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate smooth succession planning for banks, regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that the lenders should have at least two whole-time directors (WTD), including the MD & CEO, on their boards.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the RBI said banks that do not currently meet the minimum requirement are advised to submit their proposals for the appointment of WTD(s) within a period of four months from the date of issuance of the notification.

A whole-time director is a full-time employee of a company, who is entitled to receive remuneration. A whole-time director is appointed by the shareholders of the company. The RBI in its notification said while two WTM is mandatory, the total number of whole-time directors should be decided by the Board of the bank by taking into account factors such as the size of operations, business complexity, and other relevant aspects.

