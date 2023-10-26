Home Business

RBI mandates two whole-time directors in banks

A whole-time director is a full-time employee of a company, who is entitled to receive remuneration. A whole-time director is appointed by the shareholders of the company.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India-RBI

Reserve Bank of India (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to facilitate smooth succession planning for banks, regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that the lenders should have at least two whole-time directors (WTD), including the MD & CEO, on their boards.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the RBI said banks that do not currently meet the minimum requirement are advised to submit their proposals for the appointment of WTD(s) within a period of four months from the date of issuance of the notification.

A whole-time director is a full-time employee of a company, who is entitled to receive remuneration. A whole-time director is appointed by the shareholders of the company. The RBI in its notification said while two WTM is mandatory, the total number of whole-time directors should be decided by the Board of the bank by taking into account factors such as the size of operations, business complexity, and other relevant aspects.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp