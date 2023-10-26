Sebi cracks down on finfluencer, orders disgorgement of Rs 17 crore 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board India (Sebi) has cracked down on another finfluencer Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari, the proprietor of stock trading platform Baap of Chart. Sebi has asked Ansari to refund over Rs 17 crore as fee charged for fraudulent and unregistered investment advisory. It has also restrained Ansari, his company Syndicate Ventures (GSVL) and one of his associates Rahul Rao Padamati from buying, selling or dealing in securities either directly or indirectly, in any other manner until further orders.

Sebi after its probe found Ansari via his trading platform Baap of Charts used to provide recommendations (buy/sell) under the garb of providing educational training related to securities market. Sebi found Ansari and his company made Rs 17.20 crore in past two years from carrying out ‘investment advisory activities, which are both unregistered and fraudulent’. Sebi said in its order that Ansari and others made a quick buck by inducing persons to invest in the market making bogus claims and assurances of astronomical profits if trades are executed relying on their advise/recommendations.

As per the probe, Ansari would share screenshots of his purported profits from trading to lure investors.

He would claim trading was his main income, and that he ran courses for time pass. But in reality, Ansari had suffered a loss of about Rs 3 crore in trading during the last 2.5 years, which he concealed from his clients/ investors.

Sebi has asked Ansari to not only stop giving any trading tips but also withdraw from public access all advertisements, representations, literatures, brochures, materials, publications, communication, etc., in relation to their investment advisory activities/ workshops or any other unregistered activity in the securities market until further orders.

