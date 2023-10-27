Home Business

Alert customers in case of change in credit reports: RBI

The banking regulator has also asked the credit bureaus to alert the customers when their credit reports are accessed by a third party.

Published: 27th October 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India-RBI

Representational Image: Reserve Bank of India (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks and financial institutions to inform customers whenever they submit information to credit bureaus about default or delays in payment of loans. The banking regulator has also asked the credit bureaus to alert the customers when their credit reports are accessed by a third party.

In a new set of instructions on Thursday, the RBI has asked credit bureaus to provide easy access to full credit report including credit score to individuals whose credit history is available once every year free of cost. The report should be available with the credit bureau by displaying the link prominently on the home page of their website so that individuals are able to access their credit report conveniently.

ALSO READ | RBI once again raises red flag over rising personal loans

In case a customer requests for data correction in his/her credit report, and the same has been rejected by the bank, then the bank must inform the customers the reasons for the rejection to enable the customer to better understand the issues in the report. Banks have been asked to have a dedicated nodal point or official of contact for credit bureaus for redressal of customer grievances. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp