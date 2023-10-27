Alert customers in case of change in credit reports: RBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed banks and financial institutions to inform customers whenever they submit information to credit bureaus about default or delays in payment of loans. The banking regulator has also asked the credit bureaus to alert the customers when their credit reports are accessed by a third party.

In a new set of instructions on Thursday, the RBI has asked credit bureaus to provide easy access to full credit report including credit score to individuals whose credit history is available once every year free of cost. The report should be available with the credit bureau by displaying the link prominently on the home page of their website so that individuals are able to access their credit report conveniently.

In case a customer requests for data correction in his/her credit report, and the same has been rejected by the bank, then the bank must inform the customers the reasons for the rejection to enable the customer to better understand the issues in the report. Banks have been asked to have a dedicated nodal point or official of contact for credit bureaus for redressal of customer grievances.

