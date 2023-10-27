Mango exports up 19 pc to USD 47.98 million during April-August; US top destination

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's mango exports rose 19 per cent to USD 47.98 million during the April-August period this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

In volume terms, the shipments increased to 27,330.02 tonnes during the first five months of this fiscal from 22,963.78 tonnes in the year-ago period, it said.

Of this, the maximum were exported to the US, it said.

India has exported 2043.60 tonnes of mangoes to the US in the first five months of the current fiscal, an increase of 19 per cent over the same period last year, the ministry said.

The other major destinations include Japan (43 tonnes), New Zealand (111 tonnes), Australia (58.42 tonnes), South Africa (4.44 tonnes), and Iran, Mauritius, Czech Republic, and Nigeria.

As part of its initiative to promote export of mangoes, the Centre invited the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) inspector for pre-clearance of mangoes at irradiation facilities at Vashi, Nashik, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

"The export of mangoes in the first five months of the current fiscal (stood at) USD 47.98 million, which is 19 per cent higher than the previous years' value of USD 40.33 million in the same period," it said.

It added that inspectors from South Korea have also been invited for pre-clearance of mangoes for exports to that country.

This has allowed India to export 18.43 tonnes of the fruit after being treated at the authorised Vapour Heat Treatment facility under the joint supervision of the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine, and Storage (DPPQS), India and Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA), South Korea.

