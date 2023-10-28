Vodafone Idea to invest big in 5G rollout: KM Birla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (VIL) plans to make significant investment in rolling out 5G networks and expanding 4G coverage in the coming quarters, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the IMC event. “In the coming quarters, Vodafone Idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and further expand 4G coverage across the country.

Moreover, the company is determined to realise the government’s vision of establishing a robust supply chain in critical and emerging areas, including Open RAN (Radio Access Network),” Birla said. His comment comes at a time when VIL is facing financial difficulties and losing subscribers. Meanwhile, competitors Jio and Bharti Airtel are strengthening their positions in the highly competitive telecom market by offering 5G services.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, in his speech at IMC said the impact of Prime Minister Modi’s call to establish India as a global leader in 5G technology has ignited a sense of energy and enthusiasm within the nation.

“We at Jio unleashed the fastest rollout of 5G witnessed anywhere in the world. Deploying a 5G cell every 10 seconds, Jio has installed over 10 lakh 5G cells across all 22 circles of India. I am humbled to share that Jio alone has contributed to 85% of overall 5G capacity in the country” Akash Ambani stated at the seventh edition of IMC.

