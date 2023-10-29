NTPC Q2 profit rises 38 per cent at Rs 4,726 crore on account of higher revenues
Total income increased to Rs 45,384.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago.
Published: 29th October 2023 10:40 AM | Last Updated: 29th October 2023 10:40 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported over 38% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,726.40 crore for the second quarter of 2023-24, mainly on account of higher revenues.Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,417.67 crore, a BSE filing said. Total income increased to Rs 45,384.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago. The board in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of this fiscal at the rate of 22.5% (Rs 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.
The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be November 23, 2023. The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.61 per unit during April - September this fiscal year compared to Rs 4.77 per unit in the same period a year ago.
Gross electricity generation of NTPC rose to 90.30 billion units (BU) during Q2FY24 from 85.48 BU in the same period a year ago. Coal output increased to 5.59 MMT in the quarter from 4.32 MMT a year ago. Production also increased during April-September this fiscal year to 11.83 MMT from 8.40 MMT a year ago. Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83% in the quarter from 74.08% a year ago.