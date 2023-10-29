NTPC Q2 profit rises 38 per cent at Rs 4,726 crore on account of higher revenues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported over 38% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,726.40 crore for the second quarter of 2023-24, mainly on account of higher revenues.Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 3,417.67 crore, a BSE filing said. Total income increased to Rs 45,384.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,681.50 crore in the same period a year ago. The board in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of this fiscal at the rate of 22.5% (Rs 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The date of payment/dispatch of dividend shall be November 23, 2023. The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.61 per unit during April - September this fiscal year compared to Rs 4.77 per unit in the same period a year ago.

Gross electricity generation of NTPC rose to 90.30 billion units (BU) during Q2FY24 from 85.48 BU in the same period a year ago. Coal output increased to 5.59 MMT in the quarter from 4.32 MMT a year ago. Production also increased during April-September this fiscal year to 11.83 MMT from 8.40 MMT a year ago. Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83% in the quarter from 74.08% a year ago.

