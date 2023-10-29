Home Business

SBI Card Q2 net profit up 15 per cent to Rs 603 crore

The interest income increased 28% to Rs 1,902 crore, while income from other sources increased 21% to Rs 2,186 crore.

Published: 29th October 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

State Bank of India. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) has reported a 15% jump in net profit at Rs 603 crore for the second quarter of FY24 on higher income. The credit card company, promoted by State Bank of India (SBI), had reported a net profit of Rs 526 crore in the previous quarter a year ago. Total income of the bank in the second quarter of the current fiscal jumped 22% to Rs 4,221 crore, from Rs 3,453 crore a year ago, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income increased 28% to Rs 1,902 crore, while income from other sources increased 21% to Rs 2,186 crore.

The company’s asset quality slightly deteriorated with the gross non-performing assets rising to 2.43% of the gross advances as of September, from 2.14% a year earlier. Net NPAs (bad loans) also increased to 0.89% from 0.78% in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India credit card

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp