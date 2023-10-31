Aequs raises Rs 448 cr in fresh funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Precision manufacturing company Aequs has raised Rs 448 crore in a fresh round of equity funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital. Apart from Amansa, the funding round also includes Catamaran, the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, among others.

This follows an earlier round of Rs 225 crore that it raised in April 2023 led by Amicus Capital, which has also participated in the current round through its affiliates. The company will use the growth capital to launch a new Advanced Technology Products (ATP), vertical to manufacture high-precision components for some of the consumer electronics companies. Aequs currently derives almost 100% of its revenues from exports. It supplies precision components and assemblies to global Aerospace companies such as Airbus, Boeing and Honeywell, among others.

Apart from operating 12 aerospace-focused, fully owned and JV units in (Belagavi), US (Paris, Texas), and France (Cholet), Aequs has five more operating units in Karnataka’s Koppal and Hubballi cities, for its non-aerospace businesses.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO said, “Aequs has always believed in the Indian manufacturing story and for the past 15 years focused on maximizing in-country value add on the products it makes across the industry verticals it operates in.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Precision manufacturing company Aequs has raised Rs 448 crore in a fresh round of equity funding led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital. Apart from Amansa, the funding round also includes Catamaran, the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, among others. This follows an earlier round of Rs 225 crore that it raised in April 2023 led by Amicus Capital, which has also participated in the current round through its affiliates. The company will use the growth capital to launch a new Advanced Technology Products (ATP), vertical to manufacture high-precision components for some of the consumer electronics companies. Aequs currently derives almost 100% of its revenues from exports. It supplies precision components and assemblies to global Aerospace companies such as Airbus, Boeing and Honeywell, among others. Apart from operating 12 aerospace-focused, fully owned and JV units in (Belagavi), US (Paris, Texas), and France (Cholet), Aequs has five more operating units in Karnataka’s Koppal and Hubballi cities, for its non-aerospace businesses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO said, “Aequs has always believed in the Indian manufacturing story and for the past 15 years focused on maximizing in-country value add on the products it makes across the industry verticals it operates in.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp