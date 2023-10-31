Home Business

Markets turn volatile after early trade, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, among list of gainers

Investor sentiments were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel and Maruti were among the laggards.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices climbed over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday but soon turned volatile as investors retreated to the sidelines amid unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Besides, investor sentiments were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 339.67 points to 64,452.32 in early trade.

The Nifty advanced 92.8 points to 19,233.70.

Later, both the benchmark indices quoted flat in a volatile trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark traded 44.50 points down at 64,068.15, and the Nifty quoted 7.85 points lower at 19,133.05.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo quoted in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to USD 87.81 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,761.86 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 329.85 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 64,112.65 on Monday.

The Nifty advanced 93.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 19,140.90.

