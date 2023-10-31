Meesho announces 'reset & recharge' break for its employees from November 11-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce marketplace Meesho has announced its third consecutive annual 'Reset and Recharge' break for its employees from November 11-19. Employees will enjoy a 9-day hiatus to unplug from work, and immerse themselves in festivities, the company said.

This comes after the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale, which witnessed 1.6 crore new app installs from October 6-15. The Reset and Recharge break is a part of Meesho's comprehensive wellness program, known as MeeCARE.

Recently, the company also revamped its parental policies and this includes financial aid, an extended 30-week leave for the primary caregiver, extra leave provisions for unforeseen circumstances and health issues, assurances of equitable performance evaluations, and a reintegration process into the workforce.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho, said, “Over the past couple of years, we have been impressed by the intangible yet profoundly positive influence that the Reset and Recharge break has exerted on our employees' mental well-being. Notably, after their return to work from the break, we observed a palpable sense of joy and renewed vigour in our team. This, perhaps, is one of the factors that helps Meeshoites bring their utmost potential to the workplace."

"Our employees have the liberty to unwind in their own way, whether it involves spending quality time with loved ones, embarking on adventures, or pursuing new hobbies. These forward-thinking policies have significantly bolstered our focus on employees and propelled us to maintain industry-leading retention rates," he added.

