TVS BMW CE02 to launch in March next year 

The wait is almost over for India’s premium electric scooter. TVS Motor and its German partner BMW Motorrad are set to launch BMW CE 02 “after the winter” by March.

The product is BMW's first electric scooter model designed specifically for the Indian market and was unveiled as a concept model at the India Bike Week in 2022. At the time, it was expected to be launched late in 2023, around the festival season.

However, the management of TVS has clarified that the bike will be made available to the customers by March next year.

“BMW CE 02 will be launched next year sometime just after winter, probably in March.. the production has started,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of TVS Motors.

BMW CE 02 features a futuristic and minimalist design language that is a departure from BMW's traditional motorcycle styling.

The overall silhouette is clean and uncluttered, with a prominent BMW logo on the front.

The scooter is expected to come with a top speed of 100 kmph and range of 100 km on a single charge, with the motor producing around 10 bhp.

CE 02 has a lightweight aluminum frame and body panels and is expected to have a kerb weight under 120 kg, with 12-inch wheels with disc brakes on both ends.

The tires are low-profile providing the scooter a dynamic stance. It also has premium hardware like USD front forks, digital instrument cluster, LED lighting and keyless ignition. It is expected to have fast charging capability and multiple riding modes.

BMW will likely equip it with features like a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist and mobile app integration. Safety tech like ABS and traction control can also be expected. The electric powertrain is likely to be tuned to deliver optimal range and performance for Indian riding usage.

The management of TVS expects this product design to be appealing to Indian customers who have a new found love for electric scooters.

“We expect it to be an outstanding success in the market..,” said Radhakrishnan.

The current electric scooter market is dominated by non-traditional players such as Ather and Ola, with traditional two-wheeler makers, such as Bajaj, Hero and TVS, having arrived somewhat late into the market.

Most of the current, frontline models are priced between 1.2-1.5 lakh rupees. However, the CE02 is expected to be priced around INR 2.0-2.5 lakh on launch.

BMW plans to locally assemble the CE02 in India at TVS’ facilities.

