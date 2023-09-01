Govt exempts LPG imports from agriculture cess
The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess effective September 1
NEW DELHI: The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from Friday.
The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.
The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.
