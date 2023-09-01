Home Business

Infosys completes acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India

Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT centre in India. The company had announced the collaboration with Denmark-headquartered Danske Bank  on June 26.

In a bid to accelerate the bank’s technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner.

This collaboration will help the bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions, Infosys said in its filings.

Danske Bank’s IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. Infosys will accelerate the bank’s digital agenda by enhancing its IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms.

