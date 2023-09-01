M&M posts record SUV sales in August 2023

By Online Desk

India’s largest SUV maker, Mahindra & Mahindra, set another monthly record for its SUV sales as domestic market utility vehicle sales rose 26% in August, amid strong demand for utility vehicles.

The company, which has unfulfilled SUV orders of nearly 2.8 lakh, said total auto sales in August – including commercial vehicles, jumped 19% on the year to 70,350 vehicles.

This was primarily driven by a jump of nearly 7,754 units in the SUV segment to 37,270 unit during the month. It exported another 894 SUVs during the month.

“We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales,” the company said in a statement.

“While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup,” he added.

Meanwhile, CV sales painted a mixed picture, with some signs of fatigue visible in the low-capacity segments.

Sales of Light Coommercial vehicles with capacity of less 2 tonne remained flat at 3,896, while those of the key mid-segment -- with capacity of 2.0-3.5 tonne -- grew by 11% to 18,768 units in August.

Total exports fell 17% to 2423 vehicles.



